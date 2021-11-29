California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,108 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMOT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $38.24 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

