California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

