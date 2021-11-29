Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

