California State Teachers Retirement System Has $588,000 Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Clearfield worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.87 million, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

