Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,435,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.93. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.