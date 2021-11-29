Millennium Management LLC Purchases 77,794 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOUT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $330.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.06. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

