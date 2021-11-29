Millennium Management LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 76.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Shares of PTICU opened at $10.07 on Monday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.