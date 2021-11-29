Millennium Management LLC Acquires 16,453 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 230.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $130.68 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $119.13 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

