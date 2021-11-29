Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gevo were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 30.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 241.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

