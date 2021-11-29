Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 434.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 186,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 151,925 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $348,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

