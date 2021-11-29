RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,791,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RSHN opened at 0.00 on Monday. RushNet has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

