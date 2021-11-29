Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 247.7% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 308,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 33,448 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 43,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.