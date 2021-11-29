Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FERN opened at 0.03 on Monday. Fernhill has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.02.
Fernhill Company Profile
