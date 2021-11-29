Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FERN opened at 0.03 on Monday. Fernhill has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.02.

Fernhill Company Profile

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

