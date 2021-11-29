Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $662.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

