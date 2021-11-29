Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tennant were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Tennant by 13.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $80.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

