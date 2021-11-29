Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,321 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,891 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 550.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,049 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 90,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,847 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,405,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,468 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

