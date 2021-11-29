Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHE. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $191.90 on Monday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.29 and a fifty-two week high of $199.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.87.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

