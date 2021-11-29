Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,929,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,842,000 after buying an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RPRX. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

