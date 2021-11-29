Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Lyft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after buying an additional 308,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lyft by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after buying an additional 704,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $2,767,710 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

