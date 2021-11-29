Head to Head Contrast: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) vs. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Upwork 0 1 8 0 2.89

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.17%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $63.22, suggesting a potential upside of 68.10%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A Upwork -6.94% -11.12% -4.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.16 $53.62 million N/A N/A Upwork $373.63 million 12.91 -$22.87 million ($0.25) -150.44

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Upwork on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.