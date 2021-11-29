Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Purchases £204.40 in Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) insider Laurence Mulliez bought 56 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £204.40 ($267.05).

MGAM opened at GBX 361.50 ($4.72) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 367.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.42. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 1 year low of GBX 276.50 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGAM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 403.13 ($5.27).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

