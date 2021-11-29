Credit Suisse AG Takes $456,000 Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.