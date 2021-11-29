Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

