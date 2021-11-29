Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

