Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Green Dot worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 680,594 shares of company stock valued at $26,113,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

