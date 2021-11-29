330,212 Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 330,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUCK. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of PUCK stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.