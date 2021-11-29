Analysts Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 4.23. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

