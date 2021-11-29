Bank of America Corp DE Sells 201,586 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.12% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

