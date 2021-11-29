50,382 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $62.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

