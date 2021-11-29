Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR opened at $14.95 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

