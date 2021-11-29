Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TY. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TY opened at $35.18 on Monday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $3.311 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

