Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Investors Title worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 6.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

ITIC stock opened at $242.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.97. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.95.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $18.46 per share. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

