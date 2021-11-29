Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Evolus worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 141,825 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.