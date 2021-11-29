Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 190.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BONH stock opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Monday. Bonhill Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £8.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.80.

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,839.04). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,000.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

