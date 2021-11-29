Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 116.07 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.24. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.48.

