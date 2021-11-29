Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,237 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $53.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,843 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

