Prudential Financial Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $114.85 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

