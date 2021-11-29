Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $124,000.

SPHD stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

