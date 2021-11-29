Prudential Financial Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,522 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $131.70 and a one year high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.