Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Mistras Group worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

MG opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

