UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $337,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Veru at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veru by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

VERU stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $620.47 million, a P/E ratio of -776.22 and a beta of 0.50. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

