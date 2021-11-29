Analyzing Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Coro Global has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coro Global and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Asana 0 4 7 0 2.64

Asana has a consensus price target of $101.27, indicating a potential downside of 4.48%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than Coro Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coro Global and Asana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -1.00 Asana $227.00 million 85.89 -$211.71 million ($1.81) -58.57

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coro Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42% Asana -89.91% -288.11% -28.47%

Summary

Asana beats Coro Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coro Global

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

