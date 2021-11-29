Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tredegar worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,855,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 65,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 451,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 311,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $11.09 on Monday. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

