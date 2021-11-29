UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 99.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of ALBO opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

