UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $860.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,797. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

