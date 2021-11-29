UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $375,000 Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Flushing Financial worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

