Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,139 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 980.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 94,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CSTE opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

