Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HP (HPQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HP (NYSE: HPQ) recently:

11/24/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – HP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from solid demand for Personal Computers (PCs) amid the pandemic-led remote-working and online-learning wave. Recently reported Q3 results reflect strong rebound in the Printing business, which is a positive. Furthermore, stringent cost control measures are expected to drive margin over the long run. Moreover, HP’s expectation of returning at least $1.5 billion to shareholders in Q4 is encouraging. Nonetheless, industry-wide components supply constraint might impact its PC and printer sales in the near-term. Moreover, elevated expenses and increased commodities and logistics costs is likely to keep gross margin under pressure in the near-term. Additionally, market and pricing environment are likely to normalize in the second half, which may negatively impact HP’s top-line performance in the quarters ahead.”

11/2/2021 – HP was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/1/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2021 – HP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – HP was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.58 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

