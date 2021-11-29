Zacks: Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

SEIC stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,808,555 in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

