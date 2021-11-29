Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,414 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

